Select Page

National Theatre releases online reader offering perspectives on local music industry

Posted by | Nov 24, 2021 |

National Theatre releases online reader offering perspectives on local music industry

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) this week released its second online reader, Namibia Music Reader 2021, which is a compilation of perspectives by 20 local musicians and industry experts, offering recommendations on how emerging artists could navigate the music business sustainably in the country.

NTN’s spokesperson, Desiree Mentor said the publication sheds light on available opportunities and mechanisms for emerging musicians and music creatives by demystifying practices in the business.

“Targeted for emerging talents, it further aims to offer a backdrop on the realities and opportunities for artists within the sector and leave readers with critical considerations their professional development in the business,” Mentor added.

Through interviews and written segments, the capacity-building reader includes an overview of some lived experiences in and around the Namibian music business and what it takes to find success in the music industry.

The expert contributors include Elemotho, Erna Chimu, Big Ben, Maria Immanuel (ML Musik), Lize Ehlers, John Walenga, Oteya, Steven /Naruseb, DJ KBoz, DJ Castro, Rukee Kaakunga, Eino John Max, Gazza, Cisle Jacobs, Llewelyn Adams, Daniel Nelumbu (ibuynam), Emily Dangwa, Suzy Eises, Burton Reid and Alma Ulamba.

“The reader offers a realistic backdrop on the Namibian music business scene and covers varied areas such as to name a few, copyright matters, branding and marketing, networking, sales approaches, digital mechanisms, wellness, collaborative work, management, entrepreneurial approaches and partnership building,” Mentor said.

The publication is supported by the National Arts Council of Namibia and is available for download on NTN’s website at no cost for a period of 24 months.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Oteya and Anne Kansiime wow Windhoek

Oteya and Anne Kansiime wow Windhoek

28 August 2015

Film review: Frankenstein

Film review: Frankenstein

30 June 2014

First preliminary competition of Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off held in Swakopmund

First preliminary competition of Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off held in Swakopmund

1 June 2021

Bollywood comes to Namibia

Bollywood comes to Namibia

24 January 2014

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<