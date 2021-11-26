National Theatre releases online reader offering perspectives on local music industry

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) this week released its second online reader, Namibia Music Reader 2021, which is a compilation of perspectives by 20 local musicians and industry experts, offering recommendations on how emerging artists could navigate the music business sustainably in the country.

NTN’s spokesperson, Desiree Mentor said the publication sheds light on available opportunities and mechanisms for emerging musicians and music creatives by demystifying practices in the business.

“Targeted for emerging talents, it further aims to offer a backdrop on the realities and opportunities for artists within the sector and leave readers with critical considerations their professional development in the business,” Mentor added.

Through interviews and written segments, the capacity-building reader includes an overview of some lived experiences in and around the Namibian music business and what it takes to find success in the music industry.

The expert contributors include Elemotho, Erna Chimu, Big Ben, Maria Immanuel (ML Musik), Lize Ehlers, John Walenga, Oteya, Steven /Naruseb, DJ KBoz, DJ Castro, Rukee Kaakunga, Eino John Max, Gazza, Cisle Jacobs, Llewelyn Adams, Daniel Nelumbu (ibuynam), Emily Dangwa, Suzy Eises, Burton Reid and Alma Ulamba.

“The reader offers a realistic backdrop on the Namibian music business scene and covers varied areas such as to name a few, copyright matters, branding and marketing, networking, sales approaches, digital mechanisms, wellness, collaborative work, management, entrepreneurial approaches and partnership building,” Mentor said.

The publication is supported by the National Arts Council of Namibia and is available for download on NTN’s website at no cost for a period of 24 months.