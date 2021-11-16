First-ever local film to compete in Oscars 2022

In a historic first for the local film industry, “The White Line” will mark the first time a Namibian film will be entered in the Oscars 2022.

The White Line is set during the time of Apartheid, featuring an unlikely love between a Namibian woman and a South African police officer, a relationship unheard of at the time.

“The White Line’ is a historical drama set in Namibia in 1963 at the time when it was still ruled by the South African Apartheid regime, until Namibia’s independence in 1990. It tells a story of a love against all odds between a Namibian woman and a white South African police officer during Apartheid,” said Prudence Kolong of a Namibian movie consulting firm, Yanibes Consulting.

The White Line premiered at the 40th Durban International Film Festival in July 2019 and went on to screen at a host of international film festivals and gained numerous accolades.

It has won a host of awards across African film festivals and awards across the world movie highlights. The 100- minute historical drama features multiple languages Otjiherero, Afrikaans, English, and will have subtitles. (Xinhua)