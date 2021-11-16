Local entrepreneurs invited to apply for business development program

Namibian entrepreneurs have been granted the opportunity to be part of the Innovation Bridge Portal (IBP) 500 Programme, a collaboration initiative between StartUp Namibia and the World Bank Group.

The IBP is offering 100 Entrepreneurs from Southern Africa countries that include, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa, an opportunity to enhance their entrepreneurial journey through a digital incubation program, Thinkubate (IBP 500 Program).

StartUp Namibia said the objective of this IBP 500 Program is to provide bespoke solutions to help with a young entrepreneur’s early-stage business development.

“Those that graduate from the programme will be provided mentorship and coaching support for market access and investment readiness and they will also be provided opportunities to be connected with both private and public investors in the form of grant and angel funding,” they added.

The organisers said that the thinkubate is an incubator that covers various components of starting and growing a business, including life stage assessment, an online learner management system, tools and templates. “It will benefit entrepreneurs who are at various life stages of their entrepreneurial journey,” they added.

Interested individuals can apply at http://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6617720/World-Bank-criteria and applications close on 15 December 2021.