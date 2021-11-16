Select Page

‘Rough n Tough Challenge’ raises N$470,000 for cancer patient support activities

Posted by | Nov 23, 2021 |

The annual ‘Rough n Tough Challenge’, which wrapped up this past weekend, raised awareness and funds for the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN).

Phillipie Baard, Founder and Organiser of the event handed over the final donation of N$470,000 to CAN’s CEO Rolf Hansen.

More than 120 drivers and supporting friends undertook the challenge of ‘old wheelers touring the Namib Desert’ from Swakopmund up to Damara Mopane Lodge outside Khorixas and the drivers are only allowed to use farm trunk roads and gravel pathways.

The funds are earmarked to support CAN patient support activities in the Erongo Region.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

