‘Rough n Tough Challenge’ raises N$470,000 for cancer patient support activities

The annual ‘Rough n Tough Challenge’, which wrapped up this past weekend, raised awareness and funds for the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN).

Phillipie Baard, Founder and Organiser of the event handed over the final donation of N$470,000 to CAN’s CEO Rolf Hansen.

More than 120 drivers and supporting friends undertook the challenge of ‘old wheelers touring the Namib Desert’ from Swakopmund up to Damara Mopane Lodge outside Khorixas and the drivers are only allowed to use farm trunk roads and gravel pathways.

The funds are earmarked to support CAN patient support activities in the Erongo Region.