Paratus welcomes back co-founder Miles October as Marketing Executive

Pan African network provider, Paratus has appointed one of the co-founders and shareholders of the first Paratus operation in Angola, Miles October as Group Marketing Executive.

October co-founded the first Paratus operation in Angola, Internet Technologies Angola. He left the group in 2015 and established Play Sport4Life to pursue his passion for sport and community development.

His return to Paratus comes at a time when the company embarks on a fast-track expansion across the continent to maintain its goal of being Africa’s quality network.

“While I will remain passionate about sports sponsorship and social development, the opportunity to re-enter the telecommunications industry at this exciting time is something I could not pass by”, explained October. “I bring not only my previous experience but also a new set of dynamics in interpreting how technology can enable and empower people and businesses to actively help unlock their potential. Together with my colleagues at Paratus, we are excited to make this happen.”

South African born, October graduated from the University of the Western Cape in South Africa and later, in 2013, he attained an MBA in Sports Management from the Universidad Europea de Madrid in Spain. He gained his first IT and telecoms experience at UUNET in South Africa. In 2003 and 2004, Rolf Mendelsohn, Barney Harmse and Miles moved to Angola and built the company from a start-up into what is now a major network service provider in six southern African countries.

“I am passionate about people and connectivity. It is the very essence of all modern-day living and communication. Paratus is thinking big and taking quality network solutions to a new level in Africa. I feel like I have come home, and I really look forward to further developing the Paratus brand, reputation and social involvement,” October added.

Paratus Group CEO, Barney Harmse believes the timing is perfect for this appointment.

“Miles will be a true custodian of the Paratus brand and now that we are busy expanding so fast across Africa, he will be a valuable contributor to our future success while understanding fully where we have come from and our values. He is a key member of the team, that will be responsible for taking Paratus to the next level. We missed Miles over the years, but he was never far away. We are glad to have him back on board,” Harmse said.

Miles and his partner, Bernadette, live in Cape Town with their son, Miles Jr. He travels extensively to all offices within the Paratus network.