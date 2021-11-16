ReconAfrica: Questions to the Namibian Government

This letter follows on from a very detailed talk on 17 November at the Scientific Society of Namibia by Matt Totten. Totten is an expert in the field of oil and gas exploration and has spent the past year analysing ReconAfrica’s strategies in the media and in their reporting on their exploration of supposed vast oil and gas reserves in the Okavango Basin.

A number of important questions have arisen from investigations by activists and journalists who are expressing increasing concern about the activities of the exploration company in Kavango.

The world is moving away from oil and gas to Green energy. Namibia right now is embarking on important Green projects such as solar, wind and hydrogen and is recognized internationally for the transformative potential these projects offer.

ReconAfrica is drilling for oil and gas in the Okavango River Basin in a “13,200-square-mile area in Namibia and Botswana that encompasses part of the watershed of the famed Okavango Delta.” Six recent articles published by National Geographic have exposed the shortcomings in ReconAfrica’s operations and public statements, some of which is based on information provided by a whistleblower.

The Namibian government is promoting and supporting Green projects that will have tremendous advantages for all Namibians. How is a new project involved with oil and gas exploration reconciled with Green objectives? Is ReconAfrica’s project, that supports a dying industry with uncertain benefits but very certain environmental and health impacts, not a test of Namibia’s sincerity about strategies towards a greener future, as recently promised by our President at the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow? Experts predict widespread ecological disruption and impacts on water downstream in the world-renowned Okavango Delta.

Was the Namibian government made aware in the original EIA of the disastrous consequences of similar projects for the population of the region, e.g. in the Niger Delta?

As just one example described by Totten: Preparing oil wells for production often requires millions of gallons of water per well: Have the government’s relevant Ministries, for instance, made an independent assessment of the long-term effects on the region’s scarce water supplies? To what extent did the EIA for this project focus on this aspect?

How does this weigh up against very uncertain profits for Namibia, in a volatile market with a fluctuating oil price, and an industry that has already had a very bad name for decades?

Is the Namibian government aware of the many contradictions in ReconAfrica’s statements that are now emerging after being faced with opposition and exposure by environmentalists, geologists and other experts who have studied its proposals? Prospective developers pay the fees of an EIA consultant.

In the case of this project that will have significant impacts on an extremely sensitive region, were additional experts called in by the government to ensure impartiality?

Did Namibia’s Environmental Commissioner appoint a specialist to assess the validity of an EIA that supported the initiation of the ReconAfrica project?

Regardless of ReconAfrica’s statements that promise little harm and large profits, on what basis did the original EIA consultant support the initiation of the project? In other words, were the grievous consequences of extensive drilling and potential fracking on the region and its people and on Namibia’s crucial northern water resources systematically assessed and pointed out to the Environmental Commissioner and to relevant Ministries?

Shouldn’t projects of this significance and impact be advertised extensively in addition to adverts in newspapers, e.g., also, repeatedly on television and radio so that the wider public is properly informed? Have the people of Kavango, with enough advance time, been given explicit information of the potential long-term impacts of the project by independent parties who are not linked to ReconAfrica’s ambitions? Are Namibians aware of a complaint to authorities in the U.S. against ReconAfrica? For example, according to a report in National Geographic of 21 May 2021, ReconAfrica “… may have fraudulently misled investors by misrepresenting its work on the project, according to several experts and allegations in a whistleblower complaint filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).”

Apparently, a further EIA is required. How much damage must ReconAfrica do before the Namibian government takes action and declares a moratorium on its activities so that more extensive assessments can be done? Already in this initial stage, seismic testing is apparently causing permanent damage, including on uncontrolled routes through forests that were not part of the originally permitted routes.

Will the Namibian government now be willing to appoint truly independent experts to assess the project, and will they be willing to listen to geologists and other activists who have nothing to gain by exposing the contradictions and patently superficial analyses of a prospecting company that is bent on profit, regardless of the consequences? Is it enough to say that Namibians must now get a chance to exploit their own resources, regardless of consequences? One Kavango family has had the courage and the support to take ReconAfrica to court for infringement of their land and habitation rights. Will the next EIA graphically, extensively, in great detail with relevant images, describe the potentially negative impacts of the project to the people of Kavango, with hundreds of wells rendering the region arid and hostile?

