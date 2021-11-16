Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 22 November 2021

Posted by | Nov 22, 2021 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 22 November 2021

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfers from Omatako to Von Bach Dam took place.

**No data was received from Neckartal Dam.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

17 October 2014

17 October 2014

17 October 2014

Fortnightly weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 02 October 2019

Fortnightly weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 02 October 2019

27 September 2019

Ruacana on Thursday 26 April 2018

Ruacana on Thursday 26 April 2018

26 April 2018

Weekly Rainfall – 27 April 2012

Weekly Rainfall – 27 April 2012

27 April 2012

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<