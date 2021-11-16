Select Page

NaTIS brings services to the people

Posted by | Nov 22, 2021 |

NaTIS brings services to the people

The Road Authority (RA) has confirmed that they will be offering NaTIS services to clients on Saturdays at shopping malls from 9:00 to 16:30 in Windhoek in preparation for the festive season.

RA said in a statement that they began with the exercise at Maerua Mall on 20 November, and will progress to the Grovel Mall on 27 November, Wernhil on 4 December and at Katutura Shopping Centre on 11 December.

“We will be offering vehicle license renewals, personalised License Numbers (PLN) Collections, all NaTIS related enquiries, driving license card collections and driving licenses which were applied for at NaTIS Valley or Tal street in Windhoek,” they added.

They also informed that all payments will be strictly done via credit or debit cards only.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Keetmans retail grows

Keetmans retail grows

12 July 2013

Namibia opens up trade with Mercosur countries as the SACU

Namibia opens up trade with Mercosur countries as the SACU

16 September 2016

Namcor opens its first ever filling station in Windhoek

Namcor opens its first ever filling station in Windhoek

22 November 2019

Helping small clients become big

Helping small clients become big

18 March 2016

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<