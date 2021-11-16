NaTIS brings services to the people

The Road Authority (RA) has confirmed that they will be offering NaTIS services to clients on Saturdays at shopping malls from 9:00 to 16:30 in Windhoek in preparation for the festive season.

RA said in a statement that they began with the exercise at Maerua Mall on 20 November, and will progress to the Grovel Mall on 27 November, Wernhil on 4 December and at Katutura Shopping Centre on 11 December.

“We will be offering vehicle license renewals, personalised License Numbers (PLN) Collections, all NaTIS related enquiries, driving license card collections and driving licenses which were applied for at NaTIS Valley or Tal street in Windhoek,” they added.

They also informed that all payments will be strictly done via credit or debit cards only.