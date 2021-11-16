Beach management project under way in Swakopmund to make area more accessible to the public

The Municipality of Swakopmund has announced that a Beach Management project is taking place, that aims to create a beach area that is flat, maintainable and accessible to the general public to use for beach activities.

The municipality said the project involves shifting the beach sand forward towards the sea, flattening the sand area, removing sand from the rock groin to prevent seawater and sea sand from washing onto the pedestrian walkways or greenery.

“The project will take approximately two weeks to complete and the public is therefore urged to stay clear of the beach area during the duration of the project,” they added.

The municipality meanwhile, thanked the public for their adherence and co-operation in making Swakopmund the top tourist destination in Namibia.