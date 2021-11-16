Nedbank appoints Mbuende as Corporate and Investment Banking Executive

Nedbank Namibia has appointed Tjivingurura Mbuende as their new executive for corporate and investment banking.

He brings a wealth of experience to Nedbank Namibia, having worked in the financial sector for over a decade. The 39-year-old Mbuende received his education in Namibia, Australia, Malaysia, and the United States.

Mbuende holds a Masters of Arts (Economics) from the New School (a university in New York City) and a Bachelor of Business from the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia.

Talking about joining Nedbank at this time of slow economic growth and the Covid-19 pandemic, Mbuende says it is a tough economic cycle, but he points out that he looks forward to the challenges of providing innovative solutions to Nedbank Namibia clients.

“Nedbank has been known to be committed to making an impact in society through green financing, responsible lending and support for sustainability initiatives. It resonated with me to be part of a bank that considers the long-term societal impacts in its business operations,” he said.

Mbuende notes that the economy has been in recession since 2016 and the pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing structural challenges.

“As the consumer is strained, businesses that depend on the end-user will be hesitant to invest in such an environment. The implications for some financial service providers would be reduced business activity in the short term. Additionally, the implications for those who provide services to consumers will also remain challenging over the short term, due to increased unemployment,” he added.

Mbuende’s experience spans economic research, banking, and investment management.

His stints include Head: Public Sector at Standard Bank as well as Head of Distribution at Stanlib Namibia. He also previously worked at Namibia Unit Trust Managers Ltd as Executive Director and Head: Retail Business. His work experience also includes working at Alexander Forbes Investment Namibia as Chief Operating Officer. Earlier in his career, Mbuende worked at the Institute of Public Policy Research as a research assistant.