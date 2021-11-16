Select Page

Windhoek Municipality looking for partnerships to help with economic growth and employment creation

A delegation led by Antonio Javier Romera Pintor, Ambassador of Spain to Namibia visited Windhoek’s mayor Dr Job Amupanda on 19 November to explore possible avenues of collaboration to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

Amupanda explained that the Municipal Council of Windhoek is looking at investment partnerships that will be effective in boosting Windhoek’s economic growth and employment creation.

He introduced the delegation to the Windhoek Economic Recovery Initiative, an approach adopted by the Council focusing on reviving Windhoek’s economy through innovative bidding to open up the city for investment.

Other areas of interest expressed by the two parties are the development of sports and recreational facilities, social housing and green urban transport amongst others.

Previous engagements between the two parties resulted in the ongoing engagements facilitated by the Spanish Embassy where the Spanish League Team, Real Madrid, has committed to contribute to the development of sports through local programmes, funded by the Real Madrid Foundation.

 

