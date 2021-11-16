21/22 Who’s Who fountain of business and govt information

A bumper 18th edition of Who’s Who for the 2021/22 period makes such a powerful statement, it is difficult to believe Namibia has just come through two of the most trying years in its existence.

This 250-page landmark edition is true to the level of excellence the Who’s Who has achieved over the years, not only as a business reference but also as a showcase of local entrepreneurship that can be displayed with pride and confidence anywhere in the world.

Executive Editor, Thea Visser, sums it up neatly: “As we adjust to a new normal, we take inspiration from those that have weathered the storm successfully, surviving and even thriving in uncertain times.”

Following in the Who’s Who tradition, the 2021/22 edition again brings a wealth of business leads, contact detail for companies and government institutions, as well as a smattering of professional bodies and their members.

The Who’s Who can be ordered by sending a mail to [email protected] .