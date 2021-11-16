City Police celebrate 15 years of serving the community

The City of Windhoek commemorated the Windhoek City Police Day with a Ceremonial Parade on 18 November.

The Windhoek Mayor, Dr Job Amupanda had the opportunity to visit their headquarters in order to familiarize himself with their operation and was impressed to learn that they have innovative information and communication technology systems developed for the benefit of the city and its residents.

“They have computer statistics that collect timely and accurate information and intelligence for the management of crime and traffic incidences in the city, which is a clear demonstration that the Windhoek City Police is determined to make Windhoek the safest in Africa,” he added.

He said the Windhoek City Police has decisively strengthened their efforts to fight crime, and as a result, levels of crime have significantly reduced, which is a clear testimony that they will continue to be committed to the responsibility bestowed upon them.

“I understand that the Windhoek City Police has never been given any commendation for their hard-working men and women in uniform and I appeal to Chief Kanime and management to act on this because awards and decorative medals are a source of motivation and a symbol of recognition and therefore it is only correct that they are presented to deserving members, especially the long-serving members of the uniform,” he emphasised.

He said these men and women put their lives on the line every day, to make sure that we are safe and the residents’ properties are protected. “We must also remember that crime prevention and road safety is not the responsibility of the police service alone, but that of all of us,” he said.

The acting CEO of the City of Windhoek, Jennifer Comalie meanwhile said law enforcement is a career of dedication and patriotism and officers put their lives on the line every day in order to keep families and communities safe.

She appealed to members of the community to please give officers their full cooperation during the execution of their duties. “If you see them in the streets thank them for all the sacrifices they have made and for the danger they endure every day to protect all of us,” she concluded.