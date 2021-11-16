Zambian visual artists showcase first-ever group exhibition in Namibia

The National Arts Gallery on Thursday evening hosted the first-ever Zambian group exhibition titled, ‘The Zambians are coming’, at an event in Windhoek.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, NAGN CEO, Snobia Kaputu applauded the organizers of the exhibition for their right decision to choose Namibia as their first preferred country in SADC to exhibit their first group exhibition.

“We consider this a historical moment between the art fraternity of the two countries,” she said, adding that the exhibition is laying a foundation for upcoming collaborations and networking between Namibia and Zambian artists in all areas of arts added.

‘The Zambians Are Coming’ group exhibition which showcases artworks that represent the culture of an era that brings in narratives about reality and history, tradition and contemporary practices including art and politics, will run from 18 November to 18 December.

The Deputy Director of the Zambian National Arts Council, Cliff Chinyama at the opening said as commerce increases, there will be growth and global interest in Zambian and Namibian arts.

“Art is a unifier, it is a healer and powerful tool for change,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Zambian coordinator and a participating artist, Nsama Lombe said since Zambia and Namibia share a common historical background and cultural values, through art they will continue to share it among its citizens and help promote SADC cultural protocols.

The ‘The Zambians are coming’, is an initiative that was developed by Zambian artists, Mulenga Mulenga, Aubrey Chali, Danny Chilyapa Lwando, Sydney Siansangu, Zenzelo Chulu, Paul Banda, Mwamba Chikwenba, Mulenga Chafilwa Lombe Nsama and Owen Shikabeta, to foster linkages and networking of visual arts through an art exhibition that was inspired by historical backgrounds Zambia played in political circles in the fight for liberation in Southern Africa.