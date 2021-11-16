Select Page

Liberty Life relaunches in Walvis Bay

Liberty Life Namibia recently relaunched in Walvis Bay with the Mayor of Walvis Bay, Trevino Forbes doing the official opening.

The Mayor said a relaunch like this is a great reminder that companies play a big part in energising the economy of the communities.

“As an insurance provider, Liberty Life is present in the high and low life events of the member of this community,” he added.

Forbes said he is full confidence in Liberty Life, and the relaunching of the office will continue to impact the lives of those within the coastal area.

“As an insurance provider, Liberty Life is present in the high and low life events of the members of this community, so from my office, along with all my constituents, we would like to wish Liberty Life Namibia nothing but success as you once again open the doors to financial freedom to us in the Erongo Region,” he concluded.

(L-R) Chairperson of the Board at Liberty Life Namibia Terttu Uuyuni, Mayor of Walvis Bay Trevino Forbes and Liberty Life Namibia Managing Director Monique Cloete at the relaunch of Liberty Life Namibia in Walvis Bay.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

