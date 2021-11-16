Liberty Life relaunches in Walvis Bay

Liberty Life Namibia recently relaunched in Walvis Bay with the Mayor of Walvis Bay, Trevino Forbes doing the official opening.

The Mayor said a relaunch like this is a great reminder that companies play a big part in energising the economy of the communities.

“As an insurance provider, Liberty Life is present in the high and low life events of the member of this community,” he added.

Forbes said he is full confidence in Liberty Life, and the relaunching of the office will continue to impact the lives of those within the coastal area.

“As an insurance provider, Liberty Life is present in the high and low life events of the members of this community, so from my office, along with all my constituents, we would like to wish Liberty Life Namibia nothing but success as you once again open the doors to financial freedom to us in the Erongo Region,” he concluded.