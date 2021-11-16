Select Page

Namibia’s two-term Presidential limit is sacrosanct- Geingob

Nov 19, 2021

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob has quashed notions of him running for a third Presidential term, saying that Namibia’s two-term Presidential limit, as per Article 29 of the Namibian Constitution, is sacrosanct.

The President issued a statement on Thursday, 18 November responding to a column published in a local daily newspaper, suggesting a third term for Geingob.

“I have often stated that a principle half compromised is a principle compromised and as a member of a government that has worked tirelessly since independence to establish an institutional framework necessary for democratic governance, I do not intend on compromising our principles,” Geingob said.

Geingob, who became Namibia’s third President on 21 March 2015, said he has confidence that once his second and final term comes to an end on March 20, 2025, Namibia’s democracy will be mature and robust enough to undergo a seamless succession of power, as has been proven on two occasions already when Founding President Sam Nujoma handed over the reins of power to former President Hifikepunye Pohamba on 21 March 2005.

“As someone who served as the Chairperson of the Constituent Assembly and the Drafting Committee which carried out the painstaking mission of producing a world-renowned constitution, under challenging circumstances and in record time, I have no intention of reneging on the principles enshrined therein,” he added.

The Namibian Constitution was previously amended to only allow Nujoma, as the first president of Namibia, to stand for a third term.

 

