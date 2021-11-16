Select Page

Young women invited to participate in STEM programme

Posted by | Nov 18, 2021 |

The University of Namibia (UNAM) is looking for 20 Young Namibian Women to take part in a Free Young Namibian Women Digital Programme, in collaboration with GIZ.

The programme is raise awareness about potential career paths that women can pursue in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related fields.

UNAM said the programme will also offer training on entrepreneurship and selected information and Communication Technology topics, such as Web Development, Programming and Microsoft.

“Applications must have a Grade 12 certificate, but must not have graduated from a tertiary institution, must be between the age of 18 to 30, have a good command of English, as well as some basic knowledge of STEM and be willing to train other women in their communities,” they explained.

They further informed that applications must include a CV, a Grade 12 certificate and a one-page motivation letter on why you should be selected and please note that you need to have internet access to participate in the programme.

“The due date for applying is 22 November at 12:00 and all applications should be emailed to Dr Victoria Hasheela-Mufeti at [email protected] or Maria Ntinda at [email protected],” they concluded.

