Roadmap to restore dignity of local football to be released in December

Nov 18, 2021

Namibia awaits a roadmap to be released in December by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA, for restoring the dignity of local football, Namibia Football Association (NFA) spokesperson, Dan Kamati confirmed Wednesday.

“A CAF and FIFA roadmap with a financial plan to put football in the country back on track will be released next month,” said CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba in his communication to the NFA on Tuesday.

Mosengo-Omba added that the joint FIFA-CAF mission will be deployed to Windhoek at the start of December with the aim of releasing the suggested roadmap.

Meanwhile, Franco Cosmos, NFA Secretary General confirmed the letter and has communicated to all stakeholders as recommended by CAF and FIFA in this regard.

“CAF and FIFA have recommended that the 17th NFA extraordinary congress that was scheduled for 20 November 2021, be put on hold and we await the full cooperation of all stakeholders in this regard,” added Cosmos.

 

