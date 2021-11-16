Select Page

Windhoek residents warned of potential flash floods

Posted by | Nov 18, 2021 |

The City of Windhoek is cautioning residents and visitors again, that Windhoek might experience flash floods and strong winds this rainy season. They advised residents to take precautions to ensure their own safety and that of their properties.

“Residents living in river banks in the informal settlements are advised to move to higher ground, people living in low-lying areas must take special care during storms, as sudden floods might affect them and it may also be helpful to stockpile some sandbags, have some shovels and other material ready,” they advised.

They cautioned residents not to walk, swim or drive in swift-flowing water, not to try to drive over a low water bridge if water is flowing strongly across it and to keep important documents in water-resistant containers.

“Also check if all drainage systems in your area are clean of debris and garden refuse and if they are not clean please report them to our Roads & Stormwater Division at 061 290 2363 or the emergency number at 061 211 111,” they concluded.

 

