Jennifer Comalie appointed as CoW acting Chief Executive for the next 3 months

Nov 18, 2021

The City of Windhoek Municipality on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jennifer Comalie as acting chief executive on 15 November 2021 for three months.

Ms Comalie is the strategic executive for the Finance and Customer Services depart

“As an organisation, we believe that under her leadership the organisation will continue to strive for success,” the municipality said in a statement.

Ms Comalie takes over from Mujiwa Mayumbelo who acted as a chief executive officer from November 2020. “We thank Mr Mayumbelo for his contribution and wish Ms Comalie all the best in her new role,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

