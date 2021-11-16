World Music Day slated for Friday

The 24th anniversary of World Music Day in Namibia will celebrate on Friday, 19 November at the Franco Namibian Cultural Center (FNCC) in Windhoek. Entrance is free of charge.

Celebrations for the day normally take place on June 21, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, the concert had to be postponed to allow for a larger crowd and a longer time. Namibia’s adjusted COVID-19 regulations now permit for public gatherings of around 500 people.

The FNCC who are organizing the event on Wednesday said artists to perform include, blues artists Riaan Smit and Lin-Marie and rumba band, Viva Kalahari Live Band- Shungu Chief Rumba.

“Over the years we have funded and provided a platform for upcoming and established artists to showcase their talent at different locations around the country and we can only estimate the immense impact this has had on the development of local music talents,” the FNCC said.

Meanwhile, the organizers said over the years they have witnessed substantial growth in the quality of performances and assisted quite a number of artists to take the plunge and grow.