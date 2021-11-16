‘The Zambians Are Coming’ group exhibition to open Thursday @NAGN

‘The Zambians Are Coming’ group exhibition which showcases artworks that represent the culture of an era that brings in narratives about reality and history, tradition and contemporary practices including art and politics will open from Thursday,18 November to Saturday, 18 December at the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN).

The exhibition is open for public viewing in the NAGN Main Gallery from Friday, 19 November.

The Zambians Are Coming is an initiative that was developed by Zambian artists, Mulenga Mulenga, Aubrey Chali, Danny Chilyapa Lwando, Sydney Siansangu Zenzele Chulu, Paul Banda, Mwamba Chikwemba, Mulenga Chafilwa Lombe Nsama, and Owen Shikabeta to foster linkages and networking in the fields of visual arts through an art exhibition that was inspired by the historical background Zambia played in political circles in the fight for liberation in Southern Africa.

According to the National Art Gallery of Namibia, the artists presented their understanding and interpretation of the issues around them from an artistic perspective.

With this spectacular exhibition, the artists are advocating for cultural policy inclusion at the SADC level and also advocating for environmental sustainability in the subregions.