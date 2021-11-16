Select Page

Oranjemund to roll out domestic animal inspection programme

Posted by | Nov 17, 2021 |

A domestic animal (pets) inspection programme will be conducted by the Oranjemund Town Council from 26 November to 19 December.

The inspection programme will be conducted by PJ Dog Training and Care. The team will conduct house to house verification and record the registration of pets in the town.

“We urge all pet owners to kindly provide the team with pet owners ID card, with information or vaccination card of pets and sign off information and confirm the team visited your house,” the Council added.

Therefore with the residents usual understanding and cooperation, the Town Council is urging all pet owners to accord the team necessary support to make this exercise a success.

For further information contact the Council’s Environmental Health Practitioner, Nestor Sheimi at 0811555615 or PJ Dogs Training and Care at 0812156984.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

