Namibia to co-host the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2027

Namibia will co-host the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2027, together with neighbouring South Africa and Zimbabwe, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced this week.

This will be the first time in history for Namibia to host a major event such as a World Cup.

Johan Muller, Cricket Namibia CEO, “Co-hosting the 2027, 50-Over World Cup is an extraordinary privilege. Not many associate member countries receive this opportunity. We are extremely grateful towards CSA for including us in their bid.”

“Hosting this event will provide Namibians with the opportunity to see some of the best teams in the world in action in our backyard. After the success of our men’s team at the recent T20 world cup and the success of our Capricorn Eagles, this is just another reason for Cricket Namibia to further commit to the growth and development of young talent in our country.”

“I have to mention the support we received from Patricia Kambarami, ICC representative for Africa, for her role in motivating Namibia as a potential host. I must also honour John Heynes, Operations Manager, for ensuring that all documents and information were submitted factual and on time,” he added.

“Key role players in the country must now have committed to creating high-quality infrastructure to host events of this magnitude,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said staging a World Cup is a massive step towards the growth and development of cricket and thus cricket in Namibia will never be the same again.