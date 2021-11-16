New check-in counters at Hosea Kutako Airport commissioned

The Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) recently commissioned new check-in counters in the expanded Check-in Hall while the Arrivals Hall also has two brand new baggage reclaim carousels.

The operationalizing of these services at the airport is part of the specialist equipment which was set to be in place by the end of October 2021.

With the new check-in counters, HKIA now boasts 18 check-in counters which are serviced by a new Baggage Handling System (BHS) for timeous baggage movement.

The project at HKIA which is a short-term project to address the current congestion and ICAO compliance shortcomings cover areas such as the Farewell, Check-in and Restaurant, Arrivals and Baggage handling, New Departure Hall, Security, and Immigration as well as Customs areas.

The project is aimed at doubling the handling capacity of the airport to accommodate increased passenger movements up until 2030.

As the world continues to open up amid a controlled COVID-19 pandemic, NAC now has Airlink, FlyNamibia, Ethiopian Airways, Eurowings Discover, and TAAG Angola calling at HKIA, with more airlines expected before the end of 2021.