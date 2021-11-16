Learners discuss the role of fossil fuel production at a debate on climate future

Recently, the Model United Nations High School Conference was hosted by UN Namibia and the British High Commission to discuss the role of fossil fuel production in the climate crisis.

About 61 learners, representing 30 countries gathered for the final day at the UN House in Klein Windhoek to simulate a General Assembly session to discuss the role of fossil fuel production.

Eleven schools participated including, Rocky Crest High School, Hochland High School, Concordia College, Hage Geingob High School, Jan Mohr Secondary School, Windhoek High School, Immanuel Shifidi Secondary school, Chairman Mao Secondary School, Windhoek Gymnasium, Combretum Trust Secondary School and Windhoek International School.

Following two days of gruelling deliberations, lobbying and negotiations among delegates, the assembly managed to successfully adopt a resolution.

The participating ‘countries’, China, Russia, Egypt, India and Brazil sponsored the successful resolution which called for countries to replace 60% usage of fossil fuels by using alternative energies such as renewable energy by 2030, investing in solar and wind farms, hydropower stations, geothermal energy.

They also requested the addition of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) that will encourage voluntary donations from the private transnational sector to aid to the needs of societies that are highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, in particular, Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Small Island Developing States, and the African States.”

“It has been an honour for the British High Commission to Namibia to support and partner with the United Nations on this Model UN. It is fitting that this conference has taken place now to engage the youth of Namibia, at the same time that the world meets in Glasgow for COP26,” said Charlotte Fenton, Deputy British High Commissioner during the closing ceremony.

She emphasised the importance that this experience gives to youth, not only in core diplomatic and negotiating skills, but using the platform to boost the power of their voices in tackling this critical global issue. She called on the youth delegates to build on their Model UN experience as they continue developing.

Anthea Basson, Head of the Windhoek United Nations Information Centre congratulated the joint winners of the ‘Best Delegate’ award, Moses Filipus from Jan Mohr High School and Yanessa Oliveira from Concordia High Schools, as voted for by fellow delegates.

She announced the winners for Best Delegation, Prince David from Combretum Trust School and Christiaan Prinsloo from Windhoek High School, who received trophies as well as trees to plant at their respective schools.

The ‘Best Speaker’ was awarded to Zest Hill, from Windhoek Gymnasium while Vimbayi

Musavengana from Windhoek International School won the ‘Special Recognition Award’.

The winning delegates handed over the resolution passed in the assembly to the Fenton, along with a work of art that transformed their ideas into a striking canvas painting as a reminder of the conference and the ideals fostered during the conference among Namibian youth.

Joint Best Delegate Winner Yanessa Oliveira expressed her desire to take part in Model UN this year, especially when her coach mentioned to her how it was an eye-opening experience

Reacting to her award, Oliveira said that although she and the delegate from Egypt had a strong alliance, “when we both won we were very shocked and proud because we did what we set out to do.”