Paratus, Ongos Connect sign commercial connectivity agreement

Paratus Namibia and Ongos Connect on 10 November signed a commercial connectivity agreement, making Paratus the technology/infrastructure partner to bring fibre connectivity to over 11,000 new residents in Ongos Valley, Namibia’s first smart city development.

The agreement is the conclusion of a two-year planning process during which time Paratus has been working on building the infrastructure (the point of presence and backhauls) to provide the necessary fibre connectivity for residents.

Ongos Connect’s managing director, Americo de Almeida said the very essence of a smart city is connectivity, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need to have reliable connectivity with each other and with the world.

“The ability for children to access educational information from the comfort of their homes is important. Our choice of partner in delivering that connectivity was therefore key and the reason why we have been working with Paratus for the past couple of years. For Ongos Valley to be a truly smart city, we must have every home connected to fibre. We look forward to working with Paratus in the next phase of building the commercial and support services sector of the Ongos Valley vision,” said de Almeida.

As part of the agreement, all Ongos Valley residents will receive 1GB of free data per month for the first five years of residence.

“After two years of working on this with Ongos Connect during the construction phase, we are now excited to be able to announce the collaboration officially. We are proud to have been selected as the partner of choice in delivering an unlimited, high speed, secure and quality connection to Ongos Valley residents. And this is just the beginning of an exciting journey. Ongos Valley is the future and we’re delighted to be part of that future,” said Paratus Namibia’s managing director, Andrew Hall.