Motor vehicle industry players honoured by local bank

Bank Windhoek recently awarded salespeople and dealerships in the motor vehicle industry at its Annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony hosted in Windhoek.

The awards recognised the recipients for their commitment, loyalty, and support to Bank Windhoek and its customers during the previous financial year.

Pupkewitz Toyota’s Jaco Nel won the Best Salesperson in the New Vehicles category. Indongo Toyota’s Jolize Barnard and Redco Motors’ Stefan Botes scooped the second and third prizes, respectively. The Top Three Salespersons in the Used Vehicles category were Novel Motor Company’s Elrick De Wee, Whk Car Zone Auto Sales’ Marius Coetzee, and Dub motors’ Jaco Rossouw.

Pupkewitz Toyota and Indongo Toyota were crowned as the best top two Mega Franchise Vehicle Dealers. Novel Motor Company won the third prize in the category.

The top three Franchise New Vehicle Dealers were Autohaus Windhoek, Associated Motor Holdings, and Auas Motors. Redco Motors from Gobabis, Otjiwarongo’s Pupkewitz von Baums Volkswagen, and Pupkewitz Toyota, from Tsumeb, won the top three Franchise Vehicle Dealers – Rural Namibia Category.

Autohaus Trucks won the Bank Windhoek Approved Heavy Commercial Vehicle Dealers award.

Pupkewitz Auto, Pupkewitz Toyota, and Autohaus Windhoek walked away as the top three Used Vehicles Franchise Vehicle Dealers.

The Bank’s Selekt Sales Awards also announced the top Five Used Vehicles Small Enterprise Vehicle Dealers. Dub Motors, Windhuk Motors, and Spes Bona Motors won the top three prizes. Windhoek Carzone Auto Sales and Danlou Motors took fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Top Finance and Insurance Managers are as follows:

• Shahida du Plessis – Associated Motor Holdings

• Bernice Bessinger – Autohaus Windhoek

• Yolande Cloete – Indongo Toyota

• Helen van Wyk – Novel Motor Company

• Zuraya Isaaks – Novel Motor Company

• Rezelle Swigelaar – Pupkewitz Auto

• Patricia Eyre – Freelancer

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Specialist Finance, Saara Shivute, highlighted the challenges businesses experienced over the last few years. She pointed out that the economic downturn, which lasted two years and the onset of Covid-19, affected sales in the motoring industry. “More specifically, the decrease in sales year-on-year globally is said to have reached 14.8% in 2020,” said Shivute. “In Namibia, IJG Namibia reported that new vehicle sales declined by 12.2% year-on-year at the end of September 2021, while on a 12-month cumulative basis, vehicle sales are shown to have grown by 11.8%.”

Effective customer service

Nel said that the year was challenging, and the industry had problems, especially in stock. “Luckily, Bank Windhoek helped us with the specials they had, such as the 72 months repayment period. The Bank is very dependable, quick, and has a young and vibrant team who are ready to assist our customers and us,” said Nel. De Wee also echoed Nel’s sentiments and said that Bank Windhoek’s customer service and professionalism in the industry are of the highest quality.

Shivute concluded that through a powerful vision and much grit, the recipients came through for themselves, their organisations, and customers. “We are proud to have been a conduit for the sales that you have concluded this past year; congratulations,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bank Windhoek is currently running its annual national Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) marketing campaign, themed ‘Find the one’. The VAF marketing campaign offers customers the best deals to finance their new or used vehicles country-wide.

Some of the campaign’s benefits provide customers with an extended repayment term of up to 72 months for all new cars and a 90-day vacation payment option. The VAF campaign will end on Thursday, 31 March 2022.