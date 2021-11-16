Government should play a more intervening role to alleviate youth unemployment

The Harmonization Workshop of the National Plan of Action with National Development Programmes was held on 15-16 November at the Safari Hotel, by the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services.

The workshop resulted from a Targeted Review on Youth Unemployment carried out by Namibia in 2020 and it culminated in a Report assessed by the African Peer Review Forum (APRF) of Heads of State and Government in February 2020.

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services said that the Targeted Review on Youth Unemployment found that the government has made serious efforts to put in policies and youth programmes to empower and alleviate high unemployment.

The Ministry stated that these efforts have been hampered by the structural weaknesses of the economy, poor coordination of the institutional framework, an educational system that does not meet the demands of the labour market, an underdeveloped entrepreneurial framework, poor data/information ecosystems and improvement of monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

“The report also highlighted several overarching recommendations, including the structural transformation of the economy, so as to comprehensively tackle youth unemployment within the overall development context and it strongly argues that Government should play a more intervening role and recommended consideration of specific targeted interventions,” they added.

Minister of Sport, Youth and National Services, Honourable Agnes Tjongarero said as the Ministry mandated with youth empowerment, this report will be a guiding tool and ought to be used by everyone, therefore it is imperative that we look into this report and strive towards the implementation of the mentioned recommendations.

“I call upon the African continent at large and the private sector in our respective countries to support the APRF’s initiative in safeguarding the future of our future leaders and to raise healthy nations. Improving the unemployment rate in our country is solely our baby and needs urgent attention, thus, let us stand up and be the change that we want to see,” she emphasised.

The Targeted Review is part of the African Union initiatives carried out by the African Peer Review Mechanism, an autonomous entity within the African Union. Namibia is one of the pioneers of the Review as it was among the first four countries to undertake a Targeted Review on Youth Unemployment in 2019.