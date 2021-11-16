Construction to start on last leg of Windhoek – Hosea Kutako International Airport road

Construction of the second leg of the Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport Road officially started on Friday 12 November when the Roads Authority handed the site to the contractor, the Zhong Mei Engineering Group.

VKE Consulting is the local engineering firm that oversees construction.

The Roads Authority Chief Executive, Conrad Lutombi said at the site handover that the contractor was appointed only after running a selection process guided by the Chinese Embassy in Windhoek and the Chinese Project Management Enterprise.

Since the cost for the new road is borne by a Chinese Government grant, the contractor had to be selected from a list of Chinese companies with registered subsidiaries in Namibia. The cost for this section of the Windhoek HKIA road comes to just over N$1 billion.

Construction of the 21.3 km section is expected to be completed in 2024. It runs from the Dordabis turnoff to the airport. The scope of works includes a dual-carriage freeway, three interchanges located at Dordabis, Sonnleiten and the airport itself, and two river bridges and drainage structures.

This phase of the Windhoek HKIA road is the last link in the Trans-Kalahari Corridor where congestion and safety issues are experienced at times. It links up with Windhoek’s Western Bypass removing the need for heavy trucks to enter Windhoek while en route from Botswana to Walvis Bay.