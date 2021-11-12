Weather stands in the way of ‘Amphibian Namibian’

Gideon Nasilowski, the ‘Amphibian Namibian’ on Monday, unfortunately, could not complete the Robben Island Challenge 2021, because of the weather.

According to his team, the wind and swell were too strong and he was not moving forward for more than 40 minutes.

“We made the call to end the swim approximately 3 km from Big Bay because Gideon was just moving more and more north and not forward, but in total, he swam 9.7 km in 5:21:56, which is still an amazing effort and achievement and this is not the end, we will try again and keep an eye on the Amphibian Namibian in future,” they added.

Gideon aimed to create awareness for disability in Namibia and the world, as well as source support for other existing Paralympic athletes, to make their journey less challenging than his own was.

“Although I am disabled, I do not stand back for anything or anyone,” said Gideon. He thanked every person and company that contributed towards this challenge and what he aimed to achieve.

The Robben Island Challenge is a 7.5km swim from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand in South Africa.