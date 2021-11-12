Select Page

Port authority records a positive increase in cargo exports

Namibia’s Port Authorities (Namport) in a recently released bulletin said as of April to September this year, they recorded a further increase of 17% in cargo exported through the ports compared to the same period in 2020, another 16% increase in vessel calls and containers handled recorded an increase of 1.7 % in comparison to the previous financial year.

According to Namport, due to the ongoing global shortage in containers, it has become a phenomenon for shippers to opt for their consignments to be carried by bulk vessels to ensure continuity of operations and less dependency on containers.

“The above means the multi-purpose terminal at the Port of Walvis Bay continued to be busy with bulk cargo being offloaded. We have seen a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases nationally, which brings hope for a more stable economic growth for the country and global markets,” Namport added.

Meanwhile, Namport is hopeful to see the return of passenger’s vessels in the near future, whilst adhering to all COVID-19 protocols. “The return of these luxuries vessels will be a catalyst to the Namibian tourism industry,” they added.

 

