Beethoven at the National Theatre

The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) along with Cantare Audire, will present a Beethoven concert at the National Theatre of Namibia, in memory of the lives lost in the pandemic while honouring those that helped to fight this crisis.

In 2020, Ludwig van Beethoven was celebrated worldwide for his 250th birthday, but because of COVID-19, most concerts could not take place.

The orchestra and choir will be conducted by Christian Ludwig, who conducted the Concerto Festival of the NNSO in September this year. Ludwig is currently living in Bonn and is the conductor and musical director of the “Orchester der Landesregierung Düsseldorf”, as well as several other orchestras.

The soloists for the mass are Emily Dangwa (soprano), Alida van der Walt (alto), Jacques du Preez (tenor) and Bernaby Coetzee (bass).

Along with the Mass in C, Beethoven’s Romance for violin and Orchestra will also be performed with Jürgen Kriess as soloist. Two other pieces of Namibian composer, Eslon Hindundu will be performed as well. This will be a concert bursting with variety and the magnificence of Beethoven.

Tickets are available at Webtickets Namibia as well as the kiosks at PicknPay shops around town. For those who prefer to watch the concert online, a live stream will be available on the Facebook Page of the NNSO. Tickets for this are also available at Webtickets Namibia.

The concerts will be performed at the National Theatre of Namibia on Friday evening 26 November at 20h00 (tickets N$250), a shorter matinee performance will be held on 27 November at 11h30 where only excerpts of the whole concert will be played (tickets N$100 for adults and N$50 for students/senior citizens); and a final concert on Saturday evening 27 November at 20h00 (tickets N$250).

The whole production was made possible with the financial support of the German Embassy in Windhoek.