Women’s Rugby squad receives timely boost ahead of historic match against Zambia

The Women’s Rugby national team on Friday received a timely boost of on-and-off-pitch kits ahead of their first historic match against Zambia, slated for 13 November 2021 at 16h30 at the Hage Geingob Stadium.

The timely boost came in the form of sponsorship from NAMDIA, valued at N$ 133,750.

“We proudly stand behind our team and wish them great success in their upcoming match. The NAMDIA Foundation remains committed to promoting sports in the country as it instils a culture of unity, discipline, commitment and hard work, which are traits that built a strong national identity,” NAMDIA said.

Namibia and Zambia will bring the 2021 African series of women’s 15s test matches to a close. A total of 11 countries were involved in this series in 2021. The purpose of the series was to assess levels of play amongst women’s teams on the African continent. Next year will see the start of a new fully structured African competition to qualify African representatives to the new global Women’s 15 (WXV) competition launched by World Rugby.

Meanwhile, the squad that will face Zambia is as follows: 1 Tjivava Faizal-lee, 2 Hansen Mandy, 3 BassonElzane-Lee, 4 De Klerk Rhevonne,5 Rooinasie Lourencia,6 Tjiuorokisa Rene,7 Roodt Tammy,8 Van Staden Mandie,9 Matheus Litisha, 10 Bassingthwaighte, 11 Bock Fulchen, 12 De Klerk Chevonne, 13 van Lill Astrid, 14 Govender Merilees, 15 Boois Leventine, 16 Gertze Alicia, 17 Jahs Gabriella, 18 Garoes Ellen, 19 Kakundi Ndapanda, 20 Van Rooyen Pione, 21 Vliete Fiola, Euodia 22 Visagie Ida and 23 Fabio Roberta. Christel CJ Kotze – COACH