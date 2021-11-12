Select Page

Transport, food and non -alcoholic beverages push up annual inflation rate in October

Nov 11, 2021

The annual inflation rate for October 2021 increased by 3.6% compared to 2.3% recorded in October 2020, the country’s statistics agency said Thursday.

The main contributors to the annual inflation rate were transport (1.5 percentage points) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.0 percentage points), Statistician-General, Alex Shimuameni said.

According to Shimuafeni, on a monthly basis, the country recorded an inflation rate of 0.2% in October 2021 compared to 0.3% obtained during the previous month.

“For the period of October 2020 to October 2021, the lowest rate of -0.2% was witnessed in the month of August 2021,” he added.

Shimuafeni meanwhile said the main contributors to the monthly inflation rate recorded in October 2021 were mainly Transport (0.7%); Recreation and culture; and Hotels, cafes and restaurant each recorded (0.5%).

