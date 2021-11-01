O&L celebrates its employees

The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group hosted their Value Star Awards for the 2021 financial year from 1 to 4 November 2021 in celebration of its employees from each of the group’s subsidiaries.

While the norm was to host one grand ceremony, this year’s Value Star Awards adopted a similar approach to the 2020 awards with four smaller breakfast functions, which adhered to Covid-19 safety protocols, being held. Three ceremonies were held in Windhoek and one in Swakopmund to celebrate the group’s coastal operating companies, Hangana Seafood and Kraatz.

The O&L Group leadership were present at each ceremony to congratulate and thank all the Value Stars for leading by example and inspiring those around them.

“What matters most in life is the legacy you leave behind. When you leave this earth, you leave with nothing, but what is important is how people will remember you and the difference you have made in the lives of others. To our Value Stars – thank you for living and leading the O&L Values. Without you and your contributions, we would not be able to effectively live our purpose, ‘creating a future, enhancing life’. Congratulations on your achievements. You make us proud,” said O&L Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme.

As a token of gratitude, each of the winners received an O&L Leisure lodge-hopping experience, Fossil watch, Value Star T-shirt, Pick n Pay voucher to the value of N$300, as well as the prized Value Star trophy.