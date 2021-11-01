Namport readies to become green hydrogen export hub

Namport and the Port of Rotterdam recently signed an agreement to collaborate on various areas, including facilitating the forecasted growth and flow of the green hydrogen supply chain from Namibia to Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The agreement gives the Namibian hydrogen initiative a great opportunity to form part of the energy supply mix to serve North-western Europe.

The Netherlands is at an advanced stage of planning for the deployment of green hydrogen energy and the Port of Rotterdam anticipates a demand of 20 million tonnes of hydrogen per annum to pass through its port’s industrial complex by the year 2050.

As part of readiness planning, Namport has set aside 350 hectares of land at the Walvis Bay North Port for allocation to Green Hydrogen related industries.

Namport said while the actual solar and wind farms will be located either inland or offshore, the electrolyser or factory that produces the green hydrogen as well as the factory that converts the hydrogen into ammonia, LOHC etc. would need to be located inside a port close to a berth from where the ammonia or LOHC will be exported in order to ensure cost-effectiveness and competitive pricing.

Additionally, the planned new deep-water port of Luderitz at Angra Point would complement the North Port in cementing the country’s drive to become a hub for the production and export of green hydrogen to Europe.

Namport CEO, Andrew Kanime said they are impressed with the rate at which the government has been driving the development of the green hydrogen industry in Namibia “and certainly welcome the government’s decision to award concessions to green hydrogen developers as enables us to strike the iron while hot thereby promptly positioning Namibian as a global player in this developing multimillion-dollar industry.”