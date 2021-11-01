Select Page

OYO to share their vision of traveling and of the lock-down during 10-day workshop

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) Dance Troupe will share their vision of travelling and of the lock-down during a 10-day workshop with French Dancer Krees. They will explore a new dance vocabulary and open doors for audiences to reflect on the new meaning of movement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thereafter they will be presenting ‘Voyage Voyage’ at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre on 10 November at 7 pm, free entrance, but due to COVID-19 regulations it is advisable to confirm attendance first at [email protected] or 083 3300274

Director and Choreographer of OYO Philippe Talavera said this is a very exciting time for OYO because, for over 18 months, they could not perform to an audience.

We are eager to meet our audience again and share something new and exciting with them, something they can relate to and as borders open we are excited to welcome Krees to Namibia, who is our first guest in two years,” he added.

Christophe ‘Krees Sama’ Jallerat was born in Djibouti in 1986 to a French father and an Ethiopian mother. It was at the age of 15 that he discovered and learned about hip-hop dance and in particular the popping.

Attracted by improvisation, he participated in many dance battles, in addition, he teaches and transmits his passion by regularly giving lessons since 2010. Since 2020 he has been developing his own method in order to support dancers of all levels.

