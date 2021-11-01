Apprenticeship Week launched

Global Apprenticeship Namibia launched the National Apprenticeship Week at the Namibia University of Science and Technology Hotel School. The week will stretch from 8 to 11 November.

The initiative aims to promote apprenticeships in Namibia and highlight the significance that apprenticeships have for the economy, society and business.

Deputy Executive Director in the Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, Dr Raaimo Naanda read the keynote address on behalf of the Minister of Higher Education Itah Kandjii-Murangi and said apprenticeships are equipping apprentices for a diverse job market.

Miss Namibia 2021 Chelsi Shikongo also spoke on the significance of apprenticeships in the creative and arts industries. She encouraged more apprenticeships within the creative industries and for the youth to take up apprenticeships opportunities.

While Cheryl James from the Skills Initiative for Africa spoke on the importance of creating opportunities for youth and how Africans can leverage policy to help make apprenticeships a success in the majority of African countries.

Nazrene Mannie from the Global Apprenticeship said there is a huge opportunity for Africa to tap into the apprenticeship models, and said that job creation needs to be prioritised, health care needs to be improved and deeper integration for Africa is needed.

The initiative is in partnership with the Namibian Employers’ Federation (NEF), GIZ Namibia, Skills Initiative for Africa (SIFA) and the Namibian Training Authority (NTA).