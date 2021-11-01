WhatsApp’s enormous social power drives Facebook Business Coach for small businesses

The power of Artificial Intelligence to help small businesses grow moved another tangible step forward this week when technology builder, Meta, launched Facebook Business Coach in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and adjacent anglophone countries.

Meta is an app developer that builds technologies based on the way people communicate and interact. When facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens to immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to drive the next phase in the evolution of social tech.

Facebook Business Coach is designed to help individuals grow their business online with facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Facebook Business Coach (https://bit.ly/3mYu0hv) available on WhatsApp, is a free-to-use, low data cost educational chatbot tool that users can interact with in a simple, conversational and convenient way. Small business owners have access to automated, self-paced lessons that teach them how to establish a presence in today’s ever-evolving digital economy.

As a free curriculum platform, it features step-by-step courses and tutorials as well as helpful infographics, videos, and audio clips. Learning material is recommended based on the user’s needs and queries, with an option to navigate the curriculum via the menu. While the WhatsApp bot provides an easy way to quickly learn the basics, users can also access more in-depth training and get officially certified with Meta Blueprint (https://bit.ly/3bW1AOI) courses online.

The content was created to assist business owners with multiple queries – from how to create attention-grabbing business pages on Facebook and Instagram, to how to use Messenger and WhatsApp to communicate effectively with clients.

Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Meta Africa, commented: “In today’s social-media-driven environment, information on building your brand on online platforms can be crucial in what sets a small business apart and drives success. At Meta, we’re passionate about empowering [small businesses] in Africa with the skills they need to succeed online. We know that they are the backbone of the African economy and the drivers for economic growth. We hope the Facebook Business Coach will be their partner along this journey, providing training they need through their mobile phones.”

The Facebook Business Coach (https://bit.ly/2YxlpZQ) educational tool on WhatsApp is available to any individual, representing one of the ways Facebook provides opportunities for education and business growth through its platforms.