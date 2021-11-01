Joint SME development project kicks off in Oranjemund

OMDis Town Transform Agency, Uconomy Namibia and Nedbank Namibia this week announced a collaboration that will boost the SME development in the town of Oranjemund.

Tony Bessinger, General Manager of OMDis said the collaboration will unquestionably usher in a new era for both the town and the rest of Namibia in supporting SME development.

“OMDis has been established to transform our town and accelerate its economic diversification, such that it evolves into a vibrant centre for enterprises and provide further impetus for businesses operating in Oranjemund,” said Bessinger.

Scha van Niekerk from Uconomy Namibia they have the perfect model to support the OMDis vision for Oranjemund.

“We have extensive experience in building viable enterprises within communities, and look forward to embedding these tried and tested elements of our programme in the town. We have a three-layered approach, which ultimately enables young talent to enter the world of work, support the SME sector and build an ecosystem with the specific aim of driving an integrated socio-economic development platform within the areas of our operations,” van Niekerk added.

According to Nedbank Namibia’s Managing Director, Martha Murorua, the multi-faceted collaboration has been months in the making. She noted that while the collaboration is seen as a pilot project, it creates a blueprint that can ultimately be scaled throughout Namibia.”

The project is set to kick off immediately.