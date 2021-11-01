Select Page

Joint SME development project kicks off in Oranjemund

Posted by | Nov 9, 2021 |

Joint SME development project kicks off in Oranjemund

OMDis Town Transform Agency, Uconomy Namibia and Nedbank Namibia this week announced a collaboration that will boost the SME development in the town of Oranjemund.

Tony Bessinger, General Manager of OMDis said the collaboration will unquestionably usher in a new era for both the town and the rest of Namibia in supporting SME development.

“OMDis has been established to transform our town and accelerate its economic diversification, such that it evolves into a vibrant centre for enterprises and provide further impetus for businesses operating in Oranjemund,” said Bessinger.

Scha van Niekerk from Uconomy Namibia they have the perfect model to support the OMDis vision for Oranjemund.

“We have extensive experience in building viable enterprises within communities, and look forward to embedding these tried and tested elements of our programme in the town. We have a three-layered approach, which ultimately enables young talent to enter the world of work, support the SME sector and build an ecosystem with the specific aim of driving an integrated socio-economic development platform within the areas of our operations,” van Niekerk added.

According to Nedbank Namibia’s Managing Director, Martha Murorua, the multi-faceted collaboration has been months in the making. She noted that while the collaboration is seen as a pilot project, it creates a blueprint that can ultimately be scaled throughout Namibia.”

The project is set to kick off immediately.

OMDis, Nedbank Namibia, and Uconomy Namibia principals with economist, Dr John Steytler (centre, standing). Fltr: Aunie Gideon and Tony Bessinger (OMDis), Dr Steytler and Martha Murorua (Nedbank Namibia), and Lionel Matthews and Jason Kasuto (Uconomy Namibia).

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

AIGS hosts Namibia road show

AIGS hosts Namibia road show

13 February 2015

Schlettwein says paying UK lawyers was ‘safe’ for Namibia

Schlettwein says paying UK lawyers was ‘safe’ for Namibia

10 November 2017

Enviro fund to support rural poor

Enviro fund to support rural poor

17 February 2012

Chamber of commerce calls on government to widen tax base

Chamber of commerce calls on government to widen tax base

13 September 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<