Capricorn Group supports staff community initiatives

Capricorn Group recently supported one of its employees’ personal volunteer initiatives which were selected as the winning entry following the launch of an internal #Changemaker competition.

The Greenhouse Planting Project of Rehoboth Primary School is a project passionately initiated and supported by Michelle Strauss from Bank Windhoek’s Capricorn Branch, who entered the project into the competition.

With a dilapidated greenhouse and a non-operational water irrigation system, the school was in dire need of assistance. The school project team expressed the need to use green products as a source of nutrition for the 100 kids they feed daily under the feeding scheme.

As the winning entry of the internal #Changemaker competition, the Greenhouse Planting Project of Rehoboth Primary School received financial support from Capricorn Group to purchase nets, tools, seeds, irrigation pipes, and a water tank to revive the garden.

Capricorn Group prides itself on its passionate employees who are making a positive difference in their own capacity in their communities by volunteering their own time and resources. This is in line with the Group’s brand position to be Connectors of Positive Change.

The internal competition invited all employees involved in welfare projects in their own capacity to enter and write a motivation why Capricorn Group should support their initiative. After careful consideration, the winning cause was selected based on shared same values, and winner Michelle Strauss from Bank Windhoek, a subsidiary of the Group, was able to bring the project to life again with the support of her employer.

“Thank you for the contribution made to the success of our greenhouse project. The smiles on the children’s faces in our feeding scheme were so heartwarming. I know that we will not only feed the hungry children but bring hope, love, and inspiration to them. Thank you to my employer for empowering a school in my community, to educate our community that poverty should not be a hindrance to education and ultimately achieving success,” Michelle Strauss from Bank Windhoek Capricorn Branch.

“Capricorn Group is a responsible corporate citizen who believes in being socially accountable to ourselves and our stakeholders. We are proud to support projects that our employees support in their personal capacity as it is aligned with our brand promise to be Connectors of Positive Change. We are happy that we could make a difference to this school and the community that depends on it,” Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs.

Capricorn Group believes in every employee being a Changemaker and impacting communities, which speaks of the Group being Connectors of Positive Change and provides a sense of fulfilment to Group employees. The Changemaker platform is specifically for the Group employees, and many have attested that it provides them with a sense of fulfilment.

Capricorn Group employees and school recipients alongside the purchased items such as nets, tools, seeds, irrigation pipes, compost, a water tank and more.