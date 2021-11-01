Select Page

Stadio offers shares to graduates

Posted by | Nov 9, 2021 |

Stadio recently launched the Stadio Khulisa Student Share Scheme to give the post-graduate class of 2021, shares in STADIO Holdings.

Launched at the 2021 graduation last month, the scheme will benefit all of Southern Africa. The students will receive their shares upon their graduation, as well as access to a share portfolio managed by Investec Share Plan Services (Investec).

Khulisa means ‘to grow or foster the development of a person or community and the Stadio Khulisa Student Share Scheme seeks to be a stepping-stone into a world where generational wealth may become attainable.

“Namibian postgraduate students will also receive shares upon their graduation. Giving them ownership and empowering them, started when they embarked upon their Stadio academic journey, but continues with the gifting of shares. Stadio is making this world accessible to its students and will also provide short-learning courses on the basics of investing, amongst other things, to further upskill our graduates,” said Albin Jacobs, Head of Campus Stadio Namibia.

Chris Vorster, CEO of Stadio Holdings said they empower their students, firstly through the provision of quality and affordable qualifications that are aligned with the world of work.

“Secondly, by partnering with our graduates as owners of our institution, supporting them by investing in their initial steps to leaving a legacy for their families,” Vorster added.

 

