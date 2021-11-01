‘Leading Financial Investment Firm- Namibia 2021’ accolade goes to Capricorn Group

Capricorn Group has won the “Leading Financial Investment Firm- Namibia 2021”. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on crucial trends surrounding the branding world.

Shiv Kumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine commented, “Capricorn Group has been selected as representing the cream of the crop for their continued excellence in delivering extraordinary financial services through their diverse business interests. For us, Capricorn Group is the exemplar Finance Group of Namibia based on its decade legacy.”

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on ‘best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions, and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

Marlize Horn, Capricorn Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, was very pleased about the award. She said, “Capricorn Group is a regional leading financial services group with its origins in Namibia. To be internationally recognised for our strong brand and good reputation in the market is indeed high praise and something all Namibians can be proud of. We exist to be Connectors of Positive Change, and this award is proof that we are doing just that.”

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.