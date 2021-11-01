Select Page

2021 Africa Netball Cup tournament kicks off

Posted by | Nov 9, 2021 |

2021 Africa Netball Cup tournament kicks off

The 2021 Africa Netball Cup tournament kicked off in Windhoek at the Wanderers Sports Club on Tuesday morning, with Uganda and Tanzania battling it out in the first game of the tournament.

Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Hon. Emma Kantema-Gaomas and Uganda Minister of State for Sport, Hon. Denis Hamson Obua were among the spectators at the first game this morning.

The tourney which will conclude on 16 November has the following countries participating; hosts Namibia, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

The Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Hon. Agnes Tjongarero meanwhile will officially open the tournament on Tuesday afternoon, thereafter a match between Namibia and Botswana will take place, with the tournament expected to entertain the guests.

.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Rusch clinches the Enduro Championship

Rusch clinches the Enduro Championship

14 October 2016

FNB commits to soccer development

FNB commits to soccer development

17 October 2014

Twenty players selected for clash against Comoros

Twenty players selected for clash against Comoros

22 July 2019

Round-two Enduro on track

Round-two Enduro on track

11 March 2016

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<