2021 Africa Netball Cup tournament kicks off

The 2021 Africa Netball Cup tournament kicked off in Windhoek at the Wanderers Sports Club on Tuesday morning, with Uganda and Tanzania battling it out in the first game of the tournament.

Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Hon. Emma Kantema-Gaomas and Uganda Minister of State for Sport, Hon. Denis Hamson Obua were among the spectators at the first game this morning.

The tourney which will conclude on 16 November has the following countries participating; hosts Namibia, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

The Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Hon. Agnes Tjongarero meanwhile will officially open the tournament on Tuesday afternoon, thereafter a match between Namibia and Botswana will take place, with the tournament expected to entertain the guests.

