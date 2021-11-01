Knee bent fashion industry gets boost from MTC- Online platform for local designers and creatives to better market products launched

Following the conclusion of the trendy, MTC Windhoek Fashion Week in the capital, the digital enabler on Sunday launched the company’s clothing line under the banner ‘Bluetick’, which will create a platform for local designers and creatives to better market and sell their fashion taste to the wider local fashion space.

The online store, which will boost a knee bent industry amidst COVID-19 and a shoe-string appetite for buying local will see local designers, on request, serve an over 2 million reach. Bluetick is a first of its kind local online store initiative and will go live on 01 December 2021.

The online boutique will, on behalf of the designers, be hosting and selling their garments and accessories on the MTC e-commerce platform. This translates that the designers will be producing products, determine their selling prices, and MTC will do the selling on their behalf via the MTC e-commerce platform, and the money will go directly to the designer (s).

Tim Ekandjo, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer said the objective of the Bluetick initiative is to uplift the Namibian fashion and design industry, through creating opportunity that supports and encourages talented Namibian fashion designers to showcase their talent and be able to make a living out of it.

“These group of talented designers have now collaborated with MTC to design exclusive clothing for different age groups and accessories for the MTC brand. These designs will be exclusive to MTC while the designers will pocket the earnings derived from the sale on Bluetick,” said Ekandjo.

Quizzed on how the MTC Bluetick designers were selected, Ekandjo explained that “a call for pitching was put out, and designers were selected. For the designers who didn’t make it the first time, they still have a chance because this is set to be an ongoing process as the demand for local garments is on the rise.”