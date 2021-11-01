Online digital platform for the verification and authentication of COVID-19 test results to scrap out counterfeit test results

The African Union and Africa Centers for Disease Control Trusted Travel System for the verification of COVID-19 test results and vaccination certificates was launched on Monday, by the Health Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula.

The Trusted Travel System offers an online digital platform for the verification and authentication of COVID-19 test results from a network of participating COVID-19 testing laboratories, port health authorities and transport industries.

According to Shangula, by 15 November all participating gazetted Points of Entry in the country will have the system operational and it will become mandatory to have all travellers PCR results entered on the system by 1 December.

“It is recognized that paper-based systems for the verification of COVID-19 results have proven to be cumbersome and slow. The paper-based verification processes have proven to be ineffective in ascertaining and determining the legitimacy and authenticity of test result certificates, hence the need for a system that ensures robustness, speedy execution and improved analytics across the verification

continuum,” he added.

According to Shangula, the Trusted Traveler System allows for the detection of counterfeit test results and also enhances cross-border collaboration and confidence in COVID-19 results originating from participating jurisdictions.

“The platform further provides updated information on entry requirements and travel restrictions for participating states. With greater interoperability amongst systems, travellers are able to plan, embark upon and undertake their journeys in a hassle-free manner,” he added.