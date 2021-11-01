Select Page

CAF secretary-general’s visit to assess the current impasse in local football

Posted by | Nov 8, 2021 |

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Secretary-General Veron Mosengo-Omba will be in the country for a two-day visit, Namibia Football Association (NFA) spokesperson, Dan Kamati confirmed.

Kamati said the visit from 8 to 10 November will be for the secretary-general to assess the current impasse in local football.

“He’s coming here on a working visit on matters related to the current situation within the Namibia Football Association and he will be joined on this trip by the Football Association President of Angola and request to meet other stakeholders,” NFA Secretary-General Franco Cosmos confirmed.

Domestic football in the past years has been marred by continuous infighting among executive committee members of the NFA, as well as between the NFA and the Namibia Premier League officials, which has resulted in the decaying state of domestic football action.

 

