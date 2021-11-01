UNAM signs MoU with Ministry of Sport to develop high-performance sports centre

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service (MSYNS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Namibia (UNAM), to construct a sports high-performance centre at the UNAM campus

Executive Director of the Ministry Dr Audrin Mathe this week said the country’s shortage of a sports high-performance centre has resulted in the country’s elite athletes training outside of the country.

“The partnership between the two institutions to develop a sports high-performance centre is to now have these facilities located in our own country, thus better positioning Namibian athletes,” added Mathe.

Vice-Chancellor of UNAM Prof. Kenneth Matengu said they have committed to allocating land for the construction of the high-performance centre at their campus in Windhoek and the second commitment is capacity building.

“We must invest in talent identification, talent development and talent retention as a country and together with the Ministry, we will identify talent and develop that talent,” added Matengu.

According to Matengu, there can not be sport development without research and innovation and they are committed to making sure that they identify key areas that they will research for sports. “We need to research why there are athletes who perform better than others to incorporate it in the training of athletes to improve their performance,” he explained.

According to the MoU, there will be no funding from the government as the ministry and the university will jointly source private funding, while also identifying the appropriately skilled staff members expected to operate the Centre. The support staff will form part of a committee comprising staff from the Ministry and UNAM.

UNAM has committed to allocating land and providing capacity building for the support staff, envisaged to operate the high-performance centre.

The high-performance centre is expected to be self-sustainable and will also utilize other UNAM campuses with sports facilities.