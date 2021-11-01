Select Page

Namibia to host Zambia in the Rugby Africa Cup Women’s 15s

Posted by | Nov 5, 2021 |

Namibia will face Zambia in the Rugby Africa Cup Women’s 15s last test match for 2021 on 13 November at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek, a statement released this week said.

National Women’s 15s Team, CJ Kotze said Namibia is ecstatic about the clash that lies ahead.

“The match marks the beginning of an exciting journey for Namibian women’s rugby and I am extremely delighted that our first match will be played at home. At present, we are not predicting the result, but at least we will know exactly where Namibian women’s rugby stands competitively once the final whistle has been blown,” he said, adding that this will also give them insight into the strategies that need to be put in place for Namibia to become a competitive nation on the African continent.

A total of 11 countries were involved in this series in 2021 and the purpose of the series was to assess levels of play among women’s teams on the African continent.

According to Rugby Africa, next year will see the start of a new fully structured African competition to qualify African representatives to the new global WXV competition launched by World Rugby.

By establishing a unified international 15s calendar and introducing WXV, World Rugby is creating a platform for women’s international teams to compete in more consistent, competitive, and sustainable competitions at regional and global levels.

Currently, on the African continent, women’s rugby has seen tremendous growth. In the last decade it increased from 50,000 female players in 2012 to over 260,000 in 2018, Rugby Africa concluded.

 

